Sarasota city council to consider water taxi

SARASOTA, Fla. — You can take a water taxi across Tampa Bay and out to Clearwater Beach.

Now a local business owner wants to bring a similar idea to Bradenton, Sarasota and Anna Maria Island, all areas dealing with heavy traffic, especially during the tourist season.

“Coming off at noon it was bumper to bumper,” said Manatee County resident Janet Foushe about the traffic on Anna Maria Island.

“It’s terrible. If you’re not across the bridge by 9 or 10 in the morning, you can’t even get on the beaches,” said Louis Mura.

Now, one local business owner wants to offer drivers in Bradenton and Sarasota an alternative.

“It’s just a perfect, ideal situation to take some pressure off our land-based transportation alternatives and get some people on the water to take some cars off the road,” said Sherman Baldwin, general manager of Paradise Boat Tours, about the SRQ-AMI water ferry.

Baldwin's company already shuttles tourists around the beaches. Now, he wants to expand scheduled service connecting Siesta Key and St. Armands Circle with downtown Sarasota, up to Longboat Key, Bradenton Beach, downtown Bradenton and Palmetto.

“We can run any time of day or night. We’re going to be running from 8 a.m. to almost 11 at night and this would be a nice comfortable way to read the paper and get to where you want to go without getting clogged in traffic jams and sitting in your car and getting frustrated. We think this is a real, viable alternative."

But the service is not just aimed at tourists. John Horne is the owner of the Anna Maria Oyster Bar. He already urges his employees to avoid driving to work, so their cars don’t take up parking spaces needed by customers.

“We encourage them financially. If you don’t bring your car on the island we’ll bring you a different pay grade. We’re looking for anything we can do,” said Horne.

The proposed service would cost 12.50 per round trip. Paradise Boat tours already has a 125-passenger 65’ Gulfport ready to go, with another 68-foot, 149-passenger Jeddison on order.

And the water taxi already has the support of some local leaders. Next up, they’ll try to get the city of Sarasota on board, appearing before the city council Tuesday afternoon.

If approved, operators hope to have the service up and running by the beginning of high season in Mid-March.

