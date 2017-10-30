City of Lakeland annual Lake Morton Swan Roundup to take place Tuesday

Lakeland employees round up the swans every year so they can be checked out by a vet. The beloved birds have been a part of Polk County for decades.

LAKELAND, Fla. -- The City of Lakeland Parks Division will gather the swans of Lake Morton Tuesday for their annual wellness exam.

Dr. Patricia Mattson and her staff at Companion Animal Hospital volunteer every year to ensure the city’s swans are happy and healthy.

“This is something that my office looks forward to every year and we enjoy helping monitor the health of Lakeland’s swan population,” Mattson said. “Many of the swans have a calcium deficiency because they feast on white bread that has very little nutritional value. This is just one of the health concerns that we will be reviewing during the swan’s annual health checkup.”

The original swans on Lake Morton were donated by Queen Elizabeth of the United Kingdom in 1957, according to the City of Lakeland.

As Lakeland’s swan flock grew, the birds started to receive an annual health check so the Swan Roundup began in 1980 and has continued every year since then.

