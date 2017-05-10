Cleaning for a Reason: Companies help Women Fighting Cancer

(Photo: Conlon, Kendra)

When you're sick, everyday tasks can be extremely difficult. For ladies trying to balance their home life, work, and cancer, it can be nearly impossible.

That's why a group, called Cleaning for a Reason, is helping women with cancer with a chore that means so much to their families, their sanity, and their overall health.

“Miss Lorraine, how are you today,” asks Two Maids and a Mop Cleaner Kate Henley.

“I’m doing good,” replies Lorraine Bollman.

Bollman battled ovarian cancer six years ago, then colon cancer. Now, the cancer is back.

“I mean, I'm 87 years old. Let's face it. You know, this is quite a deal,” says Bollman. “I had chemo a couple weeks ago, and I’m going to have it in June again.”

She’s journaling her treatment. “Got to Moffitt at 10, had blood taken. I'm real shaky today, else I'd write more,” Bollman reads.

Beyond that, it’s tough to even think about housework.

“If it had to be me, I wouldn't be dusting! Definitely not. I have arthritis so bad. It was hard for me to do cleaning anyway,” says Bollman.

That's where companies like 2 Maids and a Mop step in.

“It’s a great concept to be able to be a part of,” says Henley. “Chemotherapy and radiation can take a lot out of a person to be bending over, up-and-down, constantly using harsh chemicals, it can be a lot for them. It's nice to have us come in and be able to do that,” Henley says.

Cleaning for a Reason, a Texas nonprofit organization, teams up with companies across the country to help ease the burden for women currently undergoing cancer treatment.

“It's a great way for someone to get their house cleaned four times, once a month for four months, and it provides stress-free relief for women who are battling cancer,” says Two Maids and a Mop Owner, Wes Kulaga. “It’s the best feeling in the world when we Clean for a Reason.

The nonprofit and local companies say until there’s a cure, there’s a reason to clean. Cleaning for a Reason reports 1,200 companies have helped more than 25,000 women with cancer, donating $6.5 million in cleanings.

“It made a big difference. I was very thankful, and the girls were very, very good. They were fun to talk to also. I'm a talker,” jokes Bollman.

The companies focus on the chores, so women can fight to finish treatment and celebrate wiping out the cancer.

“Well, I'm looking forward to it, looking forward to ring that bell, that's on my bucket list,” says Bollman.

The owner of Two Maids and a Mop says surprisingly they and other companies have openings for people who could benefit from this service.

Women who are actively receiving treatment for cancer can apply online.





© 2017 WTSP-TV