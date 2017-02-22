Missing Clearwater man found safe

An elderly Clearwater man who went missing Wednesday afternoon was found safe at a local mall Wednesday evening.
Gordon Allen, 73, who went missing from Westchester Apartments at 1295 Santa Rosa Street around 1 p.m. Wednesday, was found safe at the Starbucks at Westfield Countryside Mall.
The Clearwater Police Department issued a description and a picture of Allen earlier Wednesday after he wandered from home.
