Missing Clearwater man found safe

An elderly Clearwater man who went missing Wednesday afternoon was found safe at a local mall Wednesday evening.

Gordon Allen, 73, who went missing from Westchester Apartments at 1295 Santa Rosa Street around 1 p.m. Wednesday, was found safe at the Starbucks at Westfield Countryside Mall.

The Clearwater Police Department issued a description and a picture of Allen earlier Wednesday after he wandered from home.

