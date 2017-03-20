Clearwater native creates fake news website

A fake news website that started as a joke, is now catching some serious heat.

Whoopi Goldberg recently called out Clearwater native James McDaniel, 28, for writing a fake news article about her.

This article, which says Goldberg called out a Navy Seal Widow for trying to get attention never happened but it was shared thousands of times and people seemed to believe it. \

“People who understood my intentions received it well but there are a lot of people who didn't understand my intentions,” says McDaniel.

Those intentions were to prove that people are very gullible and will believe anything.

“If the only thing you watched is what Whoopi said on the view then it's easy to have a negative opinion on it,” says McDaniel.

McDaniel created the fake news website in February called The Underground Report.

The motto is “Real news you won't get from the mainstream media.”

“What was more surprising is how widely shared the stories were,” says McDaniel.

The stories are as outrageous as you can think

One article titled "Bombshell: WikiLeaks leaks 'lost' Clinton email" was liked more than 27 thousand times with more than 15 thousand shares.

“When you write about the former president running a pedophile ring out of the White House, you would think someone would have noticed it,” says McDaniel.

They didn't. In fact, it was read close to 50 thousand times. More than 19 thousand people liked it,

McDaniel says he won't take the site down because of legal threats. He also says people enjoy reading the comments.

Facebook now has warning systems that alert you about stories that have been disputed.

Meaning, someone has proven its fake news.

Snopes or the Associated Press have seen the story and checked it’s false.

Here's what it looks like:

This warning shows you that the article was disputed by two websites. However, you can still share the article if you want.





© 2017 WTSP-TV