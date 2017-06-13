Clearwater officials offering new deal to attract businesses, visitors

Nine new hotels are planned for Clearwater Beach in the next two years.

Clearwater city leaders want to revitalize downtown, and they’re offering a pretty sweet deal to attract businesses.



According to the Tampa Bay Business Journal, the Clearwater Community Redevelopment Agency is giving business tenants up to a quarter-million dollars each in loans.



For each year the business stays in downtown Clearwater, one-fifth of the loan will be forgiven. If the business lasts five years, the loan will turn into a grant.



The loans can be used for almost anything the business owner needs to get started.



10News’ Eric Glasser is following this story today. He’ll talk to the head of Clearwater's CRA for details on who qualifies and how it would work and downtown business who've just recently moved to the area to see what they think about the idea.

