Clearwater police: Carjacking victim shoots, kills suspect

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- The Clearwater Police Department is responding to the scene of a shooting after one person has been declared dead at the hospital.

According to police, the shooting happened after 8 p.m. at the Bank of America located at Belcher and Belleair road.

One person called police about a stolen vehicle shortly after the shooting. The person had reportedly shot at the carjacking suspects.

One person was confirmed dead at arrival at the Mease Countryside Hospital and another person is being questioned at this time.

