Clearwater police need help finding suspected Walmart thief

Clearwater police need help finding this man suspected of taking a shopping cart of items from Walmart.

February 02, 2017

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man suspected of taking a shopping cart full of groceries from a Walmart.

The man was seen on surveillance video on Jan. 21 leaving the store at U.S. 19 and State Road 590.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call 727-562-4242 or email tips@myclearwater.com. They can also call Crime Stoppers of Pinellas County at 1-800-873-TIPS or use the

TIP411 system by texting a tip and the keyword CWPD to 847411.

 

