(Photo: Amy Amerell)

CLEARWATER - A Clearwater police officer is being hailed as a knight in shining armor for reuniting a 6-year-old child who wandered away from her family Tuesday.

Crying, frightened and alone on Clearwater Beach, the young girl approached beach goers when Officer Rich Edmonds stepped in.

She didn't want to get in his police car, so Edmonds joined her on a stroll on the beach.

After walking along the beach hand-in-hand for nearly half a mile, the pair was able to locate her family.

© 2017 WTSP-TV