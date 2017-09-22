Clearwater police searching for missing teen

(Photo: Mitchell, Samantha)

Clearwater police are asking for the public's help to find a missing teen.

Christopher Morse, 17, was last seen on Sept. 7. He is 5-foot-10, 250 pounds. He has dyed blond hair, shaved on the sides and long on top. He has brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with a denim vest, gray pants and a black hat with a white brim. He has pierced ears and has a teal and black heart tattoo on his upper right arm and the word "strength" with a heartbeat line over his heart.

He may go by the nicknames Kristopher, Talia, Raven or Athena.

If you have information, call Clearwater police at (727) 562-4200.

