Clearwater police seek missing elderly man

Clearwater police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing and possibly endangered elderly man.

David Cvaniga, 84, last was seen about 11 a.m. He is about 6 feet tall, weighs 140 pounds and has gray hair. He last was seen wearing black jeans and a dark blue short-sleeve plaid shirt.

Cvaniga suffers from Alzheimer's and other medical conditions.

He may be driving a dark blue 2009 Hyundai Genesis.

A Silver Alert is being prepared to help find him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Clearwater police at (727) 562-4242.



