Clearwater Police surprise 4-year-old boy at police themed birthday party

Courtesy of the Clearwater Police Department

CLEARWATER -- It's the timeless birthday tradition-- blow out the candles and make a wish. But one boy's wish just came true.

The Clearwater Police Department heard 4-year-old Brody was having a police-themed birthday party and they decided to get involved and make a surprise visit.

Sgt. Tom Rodgers, Officers Justin Murray, Scott Penna and Tomislav Marjanovic brought Brody a special police flag they all signed and gave it to him as a gift.

Brody and his friends also got to go outside and check out the police cars and got to sit behind the wheel and turn on the siren.

Brody was thrilled by the surprise.

The Clearwater Police Department posted the surprise to their Facebook page and it's been shared nearly 700 times.

