Clearwater teacher arrested for child porn, trying to destroy evidence

Police say a local teacher is busted with kiddie porn on his computer. Investigators tell 10News that trusted a 6th-grade teacher, Robert Plotkin, threw his laptop in a lake apparently trying to destroy the evidence.

Neighbors and parents at Clearwater Intermediate School are outraged.

“How sad is that? It’s just truly amazing. It’s really shocking,” says Benitha Clark.

Police say a fight with Plotkin’s roommate exposed the dirty secret.

“I'm very surprised and shocked,” says Clark. Clark lives right next door to Clearwater Intermediate School. Her grandkids have gone and will go there. It’s where police hauled Math and Social Science teacher Robert Plotkin out of class on Tuesday and off to jail facing child porn charges.

“Just by knowing he's at the school with the students is a lot,” says Clark.

“I wouldn't have imagined that,” says 5th-grade student Jameria Mutry.

Largo Police say they found several sexually explicit images of girls, as young as 3 to 17 years old on Plotkin’s laptop, but not before he tried to get rid of the evidence.

“He advised, ‘Yes, I did throw it in the lake.’ He brought the officers to the lake and proceeds on his own to take off his shoes and socks and walk into the lake and retrieve the laptop,” says Lieutenant Joe Coyle.

Lt. Coyle says submerging the laptop, didn't wash away the filth Plotkin had on it.

“This is 2017. It's not going to happen, and you’re going to throw a computer in the water and think it's going to erase all your images,” says Lt. Coyle.

Investigators say Plotkin's roommate is the one who discovered the kiddie porn, while using the 57-year-old's laptop earlier this month.

“The roommate is 23-years-old. She was actually a student of his in Colorado where he was a teacher. She says there was nothing sexual between them. She at first didn't say anything because she was afraid. Then, she got into an argument with Mr. Plotkin and said she was going to call the Largo Police Department, which she did,” says Lt. Coyle.

Cybercrimes investigators don't believe any of the child porn victims are Plotkin's students. They're still investigating if he ever inappropriately crossed the line in class.

“Maybe some students might think you can't trust teachers no more,” says 11-year-old Mutry.

“People put in a position of trust have to be held to a higher standard,” Lt. Coyle says.

The Pinellas County School District tells 10News that Plotkin's been with the district since 2011 and says his background check and employment record were clean.

Plotkin won't be returning to the school, while he faces the charges. If convicted, it'll cost him his career.

Plotkin remains locked up Tuesday night with more than $1 million bond. He's expected to go before a judge Wednesday afternoon.

