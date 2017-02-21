Clearwater woman killed in collision

A 65-year-old Clearwater woman died Tuesday afternoon in a crash at the intersection of 62nd Street and Roosevelt Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

At about 1:05 p.m., Barbara J. Ronacher was traveling eastbound on Roosevelt, then attempted to turn left onto 62nd Street. Her Chevrolet Malibu veered into the path of a Dodge Challenger driven by Andrew O. Gramza, 35, of Trinity. The Challenger struck the passenger side of the Malibu, according to the FHP. Ronacher died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

