Clothing-optional cruise leaving from Tampa sold out

If you were looking for a clothing optional cruise ship, try Bare Necessities Tour and Travel's next Big Nude Boat cruise departing in 2018. The 2017 cruise leaving Tampa is sold out. (Photo: Thinkstock)

The website says it all: cruisebare.com. The company, Bare Necessities Tour and Travel claims it is the first bare cruising company and now it looks like it has the first clothing-optional boat to depart from the Port of Tampa.

According to the website, the Big Nude Boat 2017 is set to depart from Tampa on Feb. 4 and return the 14th. The 10-day cruise will take passengers to places like Grand Turk and Key West.

The company has chartered out the Carnival Cruise Lines ship Pride. The ship hosts over 2,100 guests. And if you are curious about the popularity of clothing-optional cruises, 10News was told that this ship is sold out.

There are rules though.

Sometimes you are required to cover up.

The website states all passengers must be dressed any time the ship is in port or the captain announces that clothing is required. All passengers must be dressed for meals in the dining room and if they choose to attend the Captain’s Cocktail Party.

Lingerie is not considered appropriate dining room attire and fetish wear, including excessive genital jewelry, is not appropriate at any time. You are also not allowed to sit nude on the ship furnishings.

A Port of Tampa spokesperson says this is the first time they have heard of a ship like this leaving from the port but the owner of the company says they have sailed many cruise charters out of Tampa.

10News found that there are many businesses that offer clothing optional out on the water.

There are cruises and day charters.

“Once we’re here past 2 miles, here then it’s fair game,” says Roland Briere, a captain with Windsong Charters.

Windsong Charters offers all types of day cruises including ones that are clothing optional.

They’ve been offering this option for years and aren’t surprised more businesses are now starting to offer this option.

“Being in the area for so long in Pasco County, it’s big business here,” says Briere.

To book the 2018 Big Nude Boat cruise ship, click here. The Carnival Cruise Lines' ship Victory will depart on February 2, 2018. (Warning, there are nude images of travelers on the website.)

(© 2017 WTSP)