Coast Guard finds owner of drifting mermaid dock in the Gulf

(Photo: Winstrom, Sam)

NEW ORLEANS -- The Coast Guard has found the owners of the missing mermaid dock floating in the Gulf of Mexico, and it turns out the dock traveled quite a ways.

Officials said the dock originally came from behind the Parrot Key Hotel in Key West, Florida. The Coast Guard said it broke off during a tropical storm, and no people were aboard it at the time.

When the dock was spotted Wednesday around 1 p.m., it was about 180 miles south of Grand Isle.

