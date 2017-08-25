WTSP
Coast Guard rescues missing diver off Sarasota coast

WTSP , WTSP 8:57 PM. EDT August 25, 2017

CORTEZ, Fla. - The Coast Guard rescued a missing North Port diver, Patrick L. Morgan, 47, 10 miles west of Blackburn Bay today.

At 2:10 p.m. the Coast Guard received a Sarasota County dispatch 911 call from the diver's friend who was aboard an 18-foot boat in the bay.

Morgan had gone diving off the boat and not resurfaced.

 

 

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Clearwater was diverted and a 45-foot Response Boat was launched from Station Cortez to begin searching for Morgan.

Due to 5-foot waves and 20-mph winds in the area, the diver's friend was transferred off his smaller boat to a Sarasota County Fire Rescue vessel, too.

Later, the Cortez Coast Guard crew found Morgan clinging to a buoy approximately two miles away from the boat.

Morgan was rescued from the water, transported back to the 18-foot boat, and then escorted to Big Sarasota Pass.

There were no reported injuries.

 

WTSP

