Coast Guard rescues missing diver off Sarasota coast

CORTEZ, Fla. - The Coast Guard rescued a missing North Port diver, Patrick L. Morgan, 47, 10 miles west of Blackburn Bay today.
At 2:10 p.m. the Coast Guard received a Sarasota County dispatch 911 call from the diver's friend who was aboard an 18-foot boat in the bay.
Morgan had gone diving off the boat and not resurfaced.
An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Clearwater was diverted and a 45-foot Response Boat was launched from Station Cortez to begin searching for Morgan.
Due to 5-foot waves and 20-mph winds in the area, the diver's friend was transferred off his smaller boat to a Sarasota County Fire Rescue vessel, too.
Later, the Cortez Coast Guard crew found Morgan clinging to a buoy approximately two miles away from the boat.
Morgan was rescued from the water, transported back to the 18-foot boat, and then escorted to Big Sarasota Pass.
There were no reported injuries.
