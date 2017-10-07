Coast Guard searches for missing kayaker in Tampa Bay

Coast Guard (Photo: WTSP Sky 10)

St. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Coast Guard was searching for a missing kayaker in Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Missing is Mark Fanchura, 44, from Lithia.

At approximately 12:30 p.m, watchstanders from Sector St. Petersburg received a report that a 9-foot lime green kayak was found adrift in Tampa Bay. Fanchura was confirmed to be the owner of the kayak.

His wife, Sabrina Fanchura reported her husband had left left in the green kayak from Gibbsonton at 6 a.m. to kayak in Tampa Bay and failed to return.

A boat crew from Station St. Petersburg and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Air Station Clearwater were launched to commence the search.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are aiding in the search.

The Coast Guard asks boaters to keep a sharp lookout and contact Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg at (727) 824-7506 with any information.



