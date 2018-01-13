Coast Guard searching for missing canoeist in Old Tampa Bay

Joshua Ford left Ben T. Davis Beach in a 14-foot orange canoe.

The Coast Guard is searching for a man who was canoeing in Old Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Joshua Ford, 35, left Ben T. Davis Beach about 8 a.m. in a 14-foot canoe and hasn't returned. He was planning to fish between the Courtney Campbell Causeway and Howard Frankland Bridge.

He was last seen wearing a red and blue flannel shirt.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, EC Search and Rescue and Tampa Police Marine Patrol are assisting with the search.

Anyone with information is asked to call (727) 824-7506.

% INLINE %

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV