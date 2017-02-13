Coast Guard searching for three missing people from single-engine aircraft

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The search continues for three people that never arrived at their planned destination on Sunday.

A white and brown, single-engine aircraft was destined to land in Cedar Key from Brooksville around noon, but had no filed flight plan.

The U.S. Coast Guard continues to search for the missing passengers. The last known radar contact was made around 11:06 a.m. around seven miles south of Cedar Key.

Aircrew from Clearwater and a water boat crew continue to search for the missing persons, as well as assistance from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, Levy County Fire and Rescue, and Cedar Key Fire and Rescue.

