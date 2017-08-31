Cobb Chief of Police Mike Register

MARIETTA, GA. - The officer who was shown on video making an inappropriate racial comment to a pulled-over motorist in 2016 has been fired.

Cobb Chief of Police Mike Register announced on Thursday that Lt. Greg Abbott, a 28-year veteran of the department, had been terminated. Abbott was also notified of the decision on Thursday.

“I’ve known Lt. Abbott for many years,” Register said. “He does not have a history of any discriminatory conduct. I’ve known him to be an honorable man, but this type of conduct and verbiage will not be tolerated within the Cobb police department.”

In the video, Abbott is shown and can heard saying, "We only kill black people," to the motorist whom he pulled over.

© 2017 WXIA-TV