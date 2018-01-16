Cold snap not slowing down local u-pick farm

BRADENTON, Fla. - When the temperature start to drop the variation of just a couple degrees could mean the difference between a great harvest and a farm losing most of their crop.

The O'Brien Family Farm, in Bradenton, lost most of their squash and watermelon during a cold snap, luckily some of their other produce like cauliflower and broccoli can handle the cold.

The O’Brien Family Farm is known for their strawberries which they spray with water when the temperature approaches freezing. When the water freezes, it helps protect the berry.

Tomato plants are kept in hoop houses to help them survive.

A trip to the O’brien Family Farm comes with the opportunity to pick your own produce and learn more about farming.

Our mission statement has always been to delight and educate families. And when you see the families come out here and they learn about honeybees and they learn about where the food actually comes from, it really is something good to see. Said Tom O’Brien, owner of O'Brien Family Farms

The O'Brien Family Farm is located at:

16505 E State Road 64

Bradenton, Florida 34212

They're hours of operation are:

Wednesday-Friday 10-5 p.m.

Saturday 9-4 p.m.

Sunday 10-3 p.m.

