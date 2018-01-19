Cold weather kills kumquats just before big festival

Kumquats are vulnerable to cold, like oranges and strawberries. (Photo: Tampa Bay Times)

DADE CITY, Fla. -- You already know a week from this Saturday is Gasparilla, but did you know about another big event taking place in Tampa Bay?

It's the annual Kumquat Festival in Dade City. This week's cold snap, however, might mean no fresh kumquats this year.

The kumquat might be one of Florida's lesser-known fruits, but it’s just as vulnerable to cold weather as strawberries and oranges. And this week, the temperature at Greg Gude’s Dade City kumquat farm fell below 26 degrees. That was colder than the previous week.

“The duration was a lot longer,” said Gude. “We lost the crop, basically.”

It pains Gude to say that. His family has been growing kumquats, a small, tart, orangey fruit with a sweet, edible skin, for decades.

Kumquat growers say when it freezes, they’re just not set up to spray water on their crops like they do in the area’s orange groves and strawberry fields.

On Gude’s farm, they have about 3,000 kumquat trees planted, but could only put water on about 20 percent of them.

And talk about tough timing. It likely means no fresh fruit for Dade City's annual kumquat festival, just a week away.

“We're not going to have any kumquats for the tasting,” said Gude, “It doesn't mean we're not going to have them for the pies to marmalades, cakes and cookies. Beer, wine, that's why we purée. That's why we’re harvesting this damaged fruit to process it - to make that.”

The fruit itself might be small, but the kumquat’s impact on places like Dade City can be huge. As many as 40,000 people visit during the one-day festival. And people expect to enjoy their traditional favorites at places like Lunch on Limoges, a restaurant on Dade City’s downtown square.

“And they make reservations ... so that they can come and enjoy the kumquat stuff,” said Lunch on Limoge owner Phil Williams, “A lot of people from out of town.”

Gude is working hard to come up with a fix. He’s reaching out to his fellow kumquat growers in California, hoping maybe they can ship him what they've got growing before Jan. 27.

“I've got some phone calls out to some friends out there, and if I can, we may have them,” he said.

But even if they can't get enough fresh fruit in time, Gude promises there'll still be plenty of their signature kumquat pie, and all kinds of Kumquat products.

“It's on, regardless,” said Gude. “We have stuff. We have products, we just don't have kumquats. And we may have kumquats, we don't know, we'll find out.”

