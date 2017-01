Cold weather shelters are opening in Pasco County this weekend as low temperatures arrive.

For families only, contact the United Way by calling 211.

Individual men and women can go to the Joining Hands Missions, 3333 U.S. Hwy 19 North, Suite 1, in Holiday. Their phone number is: 727-215-8084.

