Cold-weather shelters opening county by county after freeze warning

A freeze warning has been issued for Wednesday night for Hernando and Citrus County, as temperatures are expected to fall into the mid to low 30's. Children, the elderly, and pets are susceptible to the cold and should take extra precaution.
Shelters in several counties will be open Wednesday night as cold weather arrives in the Bay area. Click here for the latest forecast.
Pinellas County
The shelters in Pinellas County open between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Shelter guests are provided a hot evening meal, a warm safe place to spend the night, and breakfast the following morning.
Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church in Clearwater opens at 5 p.m. First United Methodist Church of Tarpon Springs will open at 9:30 p.m., and will accept guests all night and close the following morning at approximately 6 a.m.
Families will be placed in family shelters on cold nights. Families should call 2-1-1 to make these arrangements.
2017 Cold Night Shelters: Adult Men and Women
Clearwater
Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church - Primary Shelter
110 S. Ft. Harrison Ave., Clearwater, FL 33756 Church Phone: (727) 446-3001
Capacity: 110
Note: This shelter opens at 5 p.m.
St. Cecelia Catholic Church - Back-up Shelter
820 Jasmine Way, Clearwater, FL 33756
Church Phone: (727) 447-3494
Note: This shelter functions as a backup shelter when Peace Memorial is full.
This shelter may not open if Peace Memorial does not reach full capacity.
St. Petersburg
Northwest Presbyterian Church
6330 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33709
Church Phone: (727) 544-4551
Capacity: 75
The Turning Point
1810 Fifth Ave N., St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Phone: (727) 823-7811
Capacity 25
Salvation Army
1400 Fourth St. S.,
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: (727) 822-4954
Capacity: 50
Pinellas Park
Boys and Girls Club of the Suncoast in Pinellas Park
7790 61st St. N., Pinellas Park, FL 33781
Phone: (727) 547-5437
Capacity: 150
Tarpon Springs
First United Methodist Church of Tarpon Springs
501 E. Tarpon Ave., Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
Phone: (727) 937-3271
Capacity: 40
Sarasota
The following shelter locations will be open Wednesday evening:
North County
Sarasota Salvation Army Center of Hope, 1400 10th St., Sarasota, FL 34236
The Salvation Army's front porch opens at 4 p.m., with check-in expected to begin at 6:30 p.m.
South County: Venice /North Port
Grace United Methodist Church, 400 Field Ave., East, Venice, FL 34285, opens at 6 p.m.
New Hope Community Church, 5600 S. Biscayne Drive, North Port, FL 34287, opens at 8 p.m.
PASCO COUNTY
Shelters are open from Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. until Thursday at 7:00 a.m.
West Pasco - For families only. Call United Way at 2-1-1
East Pasco - For families with children: Call 352-437-4815 before 7:30 p.m. Limited service available.
Individuals Only (Men and Women) -- Joining Hands Missions, 333, U.S. Highway 19 N. Suite 1, Holiday. Phone: 727-215-8014.
Samaritan Project of Zephyrhills, 5722 8th St., Zephyrhills. Individuals must be on site between 5 to 7:00 p.m. Call 813-810-8670 for information.
