Cold-weather shelters opening county by county after freeze warning

Several cold-weather shelters are scheduled to open n Pinellas County. WTSP photo

A freeze warning has been issued for Wednesday night for Hernando and Citrus County, as temperatures are expected to fall into the mid to low 30's. Children, the elderly, and pets are susceptible to the cold and should take extra precaution.

Shelters in several counties will be open Wednesday night as cold weather arrives in the Bay area. Click here for the latest forecast.

Pinellas County

The shelters in Pinellas County open between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Shelter guests are provided a hot evening meal, a warm safe place to spend the night, and breakfast the following morning.

Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church in Clearwater opens at 5 p.m. First United Methodist Church of Tarpon Springs will open at 9:30 p.m., and will accept guests all night and close the following morning at approximately 6 a.m.

Families will be placed in family shelters on cold nights. Families should call 2-1-1 to make these arrangements.

2017 Cold Night Shelters: Adult Men and Women

Clearwater

Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church - Primary Shelter

110 S. Ft. Harrison Ave., Clearwater, FL 33756 Church Phone: (727) 446-3001

Capacity: 110

Note: This shelter opens at 5 p.m.



St. Cecelia Catholic Church - Back-up Shelter

820 Jasmine Way, Clearwater, FL 33756

Church Phone: (727) 447-3494

Note: This shelter functions as a backup shelter when Peace Memorial is full.

This shelter may not open if Peace Memorial does not reach full capacity.

St. Petersburg

Northwest Presbyterian Church

6330 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33709

Church Phone: (727) 544-4551

Capacity: 75

The Turning Point

1810 Fifth Ave N., St. Petersburg, FL 33713

Phone: (727) 823-7811

Capacity 25

Salvation Army

1400 Fourth St. S.,

St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Phone: (727) 822-4954

Capacity: 50

Pinellas Park

Boys and Girls Club of the Suncoast in Pinellas Park

7790 61st St. N., Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Phone: (727) 547-5437

Capacity: 150

Tarpon Springs

First United Methodist Church of Tarpon Springs

501 E. Tarpon Ave., Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Phone: (727) 937-3271

Capacity: 40

Sarasota

The following shelter locations will be open Wednesday evening:



North County

Sarasota Salvation Army Center of Hope, 1400 10th St., Sarasota, FL 34236

The Salvation Army's front porch opens at 4 p.m., with check-in expected to begin at 6:30 p.m.



South County: Venice /North Port

Grace United Methodist Church, 400 Field Ave., East, Venice, FL 34285, opens at 6 p.m.

New Hope Community Church, 5600 S. Biscayne Drive, North Port, FL 34287, opens at 8 p.m.

PASCO COUNTY

Shelters are open from Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. until Thursday at 7:00 a.m.

West Pasco - For families only. Call United Way at 2-1-1

East Pasco - For families with children: Call 352-437-4815 before 7:30 p.m. Limited service available.

Individuals Only (Men and Women) -- Joining Hands Missions, 333, U.S. Highway 19 N. Suite 1, Holiday. Phone: 727-215-8014.

Samaritan Project of Zephyrhills, 5722 8th St., Zephyrhills. Individuals must be on site between 5 to 7:00 p.m. Call 813-810-8670 for information.

