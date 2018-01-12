Cold weather shelters reopen as temperatures drop back below freezing

Workers clear the early snow from Times Square in New York City, Jan. 4, 2018. (Photo: Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY)

As temperatures around the Tampa Bay area dip back into the 30s and 40s, cold weather shelters are reopening for residents who may need some warmth during the chilly nights ahead.

Cold weather shelters will be available in the following counties at the following locations:

Hernando County:

Jericho Road Ministries Men's shelter :1090 Mondon Hill Rd. in Brooksville (352) 799-2912 ext.103.

Women's shelter at Mary's House 1163 Howell Ave. in Brooksville (352) 799-2912 ext.109.

Pasco County:

Cold weather shelters will be made available Saturday through Sunday night. The shelters will open around 6 p.m. every night and close the following morning at 7 a.m.

Joining Hands Mission 3333 U.S. Hwy 19 N., Suite 1 Holiday (727) 215-8084

Samaritan Project of Zephyrhills (limited services, no pets allowed) 5722 8th St, Zephyrhills, FL 33542 (813) 810-8670

