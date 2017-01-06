College football fun takes over downtown Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WTSP) – Fans and families looking to take in some affordable fun before Monday’s matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Clemson Tigers can find an abundance of free and affordable activities in downtown Tampa, but patience is required.



With tens of thousands of fans expected to descend upon the city over the next few days, getting around the downtown area will be difficult, so fans should plan for delays and create a transportation plan ahead of time.

After getting those logistics out of the way, fans can head to the Tampa Convention Center starting on Friday at 3 p.m. for the College Football Playoff Fan Central. Admission is free for children younger than 12 years old. Adult prices start at $8 for advance tickets. Students, seniors and those in the military will receive discounted rates. The event runs through Sunday.

The public is also welcome to attend Media Day for free at Amalie arena on Saturday. Fans will be able to see coaches and players, and listen in on interviews as they’re conducted throughout the event. Those attending will also receive a free ticket to Playoff Fan Central.



After playing a few games and taking in some of the exhibits at the Tampa Convention Center, there will be free concerts all weekend at Curtis Hixon Park. Headliners include Eric Paslay, Flo Rida and Usher. Guests are encouraged to keep belongings to a minimum; carrying bags will delay the screening and security process.

For a full list of events, click here.

