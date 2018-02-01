Commissioner calls for investigation into emergency 911 service outage

Red Stamp - Emergency (Photo: Zerbor)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WTSP) – Hillsborough County commissioner Stacy White called out Frontier Communications Thursday over a disruption that caused widespread 9-1-1 emergency service outages throughout the county.

The E-911 system, operated by Frontier, was knocked off-line for several hours the previous day.

During Thursday’s Board of County Commissioners meeting, White said, “I want to know what’s going on over there at Frontier – it just seems like they don’t have their house in order.”

“For this system to be down, for so long, and with very little explanation – if any – amazes me. People could have suffered serious harm or even died as a result of this,” Commissioner White added. “I’ve asked for County staff to draft a letter to the legislature to ask if an audit or investigation is possible. More importantly, I asked for our own legal staff to bring back a report asking if legal action by the County against Frontier is an option.”

10News reached out to multiple state agencies to ask if they would launch investigations into the outage.

Attorney General Pam Bondi’s office will not launch an investigation.

“It appears that this matter involved a power outage and not consumer fraud or deceptive marketing; therefore, we do not have a consumer investigation involving this incident,” said an official spokesperson.

But Bondi’s office still has an open investigation related to Frontier’s widespread phone, internet and television service outages in Florida in 2016, over which the Attorney General’s office received well over one thousand consumer complaints. A spokesman for the Attorney General told 10News most of the complaints have been addressed.

Multiple calls and emails to the Federal Communications Commission went unreturned. 10News reporter Phil Buck also asked FCC Chairman Ajit Pai on Twitter if the commission would look into the outage, but got no response.

