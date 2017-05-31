Community raises money for seizure alert dog for boy

A seven-year-old boy badly needs a seizure alert dog, but his family can't afford the training.

LAKE WALES, Fla. (WTSP) -- A seven-year-old boy from Lake Wales badly needs a seizure alert dog. His family has picked out the dog, and he’s already named it Minnie. The problem is, it costs more than $10,000 to train it, and they can't afford that.

The dog will be able to alert Josh Moore’s family when he’s having a seizure. His mom, Sue Ann Moore, said they’re caused by a cyst on his brain, and he has them at least once a week

“I have to have him around me 24/7. He now sleeps next to our bed, so I don't lose my son in the middle of the night,” she explained. “I'm worried I'm going to wake up one morning and my kid's not going to be there.”

The Lake Wales Family Restaurant is stepping in to help. They’re donating the money from drink sales between Tuesday and Friday to the Moores. The owner expects that could be up to $5,000.

“We know everybody by their first name, and as you can see on the back of their shirts it says, ‘Where Friends Are Family,’” owner Frank Papadopoulos said.

Moore has been eating at the restaurant since before she was pregnant with him. Her grandparents have been going there for 15 years. She said she’s overwhelmed by the support.

“I could've never imagined that it was possible, and it's amazing,” she said.

If you can't make it to the Lake Wales Family Restaurant in person, the Moores also set up a GoFundMe page.

