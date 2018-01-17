Community shows outpouring of support for fallen deputy

The public lines the procession route for fallen Pierce County Deputy Daniel McCartney. (Photo: KING)

Residents and police departments from several states gathered along the procession route Wednesday to pay their respects to fallen Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel McCartney.

"It just hurts, you know, but it makes you feel good inside, just everything about being here," said Jim, who stood across the street from BlueSteele Coffee & Cafe, where four Lakewood officers were shot in 2009. "It just makes a person stronger just to see the community come together with everybody lined up out here.”

Law enforcement from Oregon, Idaho, and California traveled to honor McCartney.

About 1,500 law enforcement personnel and 650 vehicles turned out for the procession, according to Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

It doesn’t matter where they work or where they live, Law Enforcement far and wide are arrive to the memorial service in honor of #DeputyMcCartney. It’s unbelievable.

Stand with those who protect us!@PierceSheriff @BLPoliceDept @SkamaniaSheriff @BvuePD @SpokanePD @wastatepatrol pic.twitter.com/2DKhfVNSWB — Jake Whittenberg 🎥 (@jwhittenbergK5) January 17, 2018

Julie Bryan and her grandsons were among the first people to line up for the procession several hours before it began.

“We’re here to pay our respects,” she said.

Brian Bauer lined up on the procession route with his 4-year-old twins, because he said he wanted them to see what it means to honor a hero.

Another man, Tyler, brought his family, because he wanted to teach his kids how to show support to McCartney's family.

"Being a veteran myself, and wanting to pursue a career in law enforcement, it’s important to bring my kids out here so they know the sacrifices that these officers make every single day," he said.

McCartney was shot while responding to a burglary call near Spanaway on January 7. He later died from his injuries.

The procession began at 11 a.m. and traveled from the North Gate at Joint Base Lewis McChord to Pacific Lutheran University, where a memorial service will take place at 1 p.m.

