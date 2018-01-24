Community steps up to help 7-year-old with terminal cancer

TAMPA, Fla. - Looking at pictures of 7-year-old Morgan Allen, you’re immediately drawn to her big brown eyes, and beautiful smile. Her parents, Bhavana Patel and Kenny Allen say she loves martial arts, just as much as she loves crafts and wearing dresses. She is full of life and now she’s fighting to keep it.

On July 23, 2017, Morgan was diagnosed with a rare Brain Stem Cancer called DIPG – Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma. She was given 3 to 12 months to live. The only treatment doctors recommended was radiation.

“Unfortunately, it didn’t work. Her brain tumor remained and since that day, every day has been the worst day of my life,” her dad Kenny said to us through tears.

“We took our oncologists' advice and did the radiation treatments. After that, they just send you to Hospice basically. I wasn’t willing to accept that,” said Patel.

Refusing to let their child die, Morgan’s parents researched other treatment and found a clinical trial in Monterrey, Mexico. It delivers chemotherapy drugs directly to the tumor.

“Through Facebook, I was keeping tabs on some of the families with children getting treatment in Mexico. Suddenly, they were posting, 'The tumors are shrinking, the tumors are shrinking,'” Patel said.

Now Morgan gets treatments every three weeks and her parents are noticing a difference.

“Since she started her first treatment, she no longer gets headaches and she’s not vomiting,” Patel said.

Morgan Allen, 7, was diagnosed with a rare Brain Stem Cancer called Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma. (Photo: Morgan's Journey)

The treatments are not covered by insurance. Total cost is more than $300,000. Her parents have drained their savings, both kids' college plans and are considering home equity loans to keep Morgan alive.

“We’re in fight mode right now. I have to put on my game face basically. When I am by myself, not tending to Morgan, I fall apart. That’s the side of me no one really sees,” Patel said.

Tuesday, Morgan’s classmates at MacFarlane Park Elementary School in Tampa held a talent show to help Morgan continue treatment in Mexico.

In addition, Outfront Media has donated 12 digital billboards across Tampa Bay to raise awareness about Morgan's rare cancer and encouraging people to donate to https://morgansjourney.org/donate/

There’s no guarantee the treatment will work, but Morgan’s parents are holding out hope. They’re thankful for the community support.

“I don’t think a thank you will do enough justice to what every single person is doing for us. It’s just not enough.”

Thursday, January 25th is Morgan’s 8th birthday. She leaves for Mexico on Jan. 28.

If you’d like to help Morgan’s family go to https://morgansjourney.org/donate/

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com , visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed .

© 2018 WTSP-TV