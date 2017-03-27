Company to fight lawsuit over alleged contaminated land in Lakeland

Drummond Co. says it will fight a lawsuit filed on behalf of residents in Grasslands and Oakbridge neighborhoods that claims that their homes sit on contaminated land. Ledger photo

LAKELAND, Fla. -- Drummond Co. has issued its first response to a lawsuit filed on behalf of people who live in the Grasslands and Oakbridge neighborhoods in Lakeland. The suit alleges the company knew about radioactive contaminants in the land, but never told residents.

The company sent residents a letter, dated March 22, which says it will "vigorously contest this lawsuit and mount an aggressive defense of Drummond and your real estate investment in these communities."

Many neighbors have expressed fear about cancer-causing contaminants in the land, which the lawsuit claims are high. The neighborhoods were built on a former phosphate mine.

They're also worried about the effect it could have on their property values.

The letter reassures residents that Drummond "went through a state-regulated process to reclaim previously mined land and make it ready for residential use," and says it "received state certification for reclamation of developments."



