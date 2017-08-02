Complaints about clinic started two years ago

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Hyperloop One reaches record speeds in successful phase 2 testing
-
Bomb Threat at Naval Station Norfolk
-
Harveys Supermarkets coming here
-
Longwood man arrives home to find massive black bear on doorstep
-
How young is too young to leave kids alone?
-
Video shows three men robbing St. Petersburg convenience store
-
Wildlife experts on manatee video
-
Report: John Reaves, former Gators and Bucs quarterback, found dead
-
Rick Kriseman vs. Rick Baker: What it means for Rays, Rowdies
-
Woman contracts flesh eating bacteria at Myrtle Beach
More Stories
-
Sarasota man not related to shark dragging video…Aug. 2, 2017, 5:39 p.m.
-
Back-to-school sales tax holiday starts FridayAug. 2, 2017, 8:53 p.m.
-
Medical marijuana walk-in clinics come to FloridaAug. 2, 2017, 5:28 p.m.