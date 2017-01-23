Confusion and construction on busy road has 10News getting answers (Photo: WTSP)

ST. PETERSBURG -- “I forgot what it looked like without construction,” says Stephanie McKinnon of St. Pete.

Everyday Stephanie McKinnon makes the drive along Gandy Boulevard in St. Pete, and everyday she wishes the barrels and the construction would be gone.

“I’m just over it,” says McKinnon.

That construction has now been a part of McKinnon’s commute for the past 3 years. The $83.7 million project is aimed at easing congestion along 4th and 9th street but lately drivers complain it’s just causing confusion.

“It gets frustrating. It goes one way and you have to go a different way,” says McKinnon.

One spot that’s been marked as confusing is on southbound Roosevelt Boulevard approaching Gandy. A new sign is up after crews widened the road but the new lane is not yet ready for cars. Some drivers found themselves stuck. We brought the problem up with the Department of Transportation and now they are going to speak with the contractor to see if it is necessary to bag the sign until it’s ready.

And then there’s westbound Gandy Blvd. approaching 4th Street. A sign tells you to take a right, to go north to 4th street but some cars were doing so a little too soon and finding themselves on a road to nowhere. FDOT has now added more barrels to keep cars out.

FDOT also tells 10News they are going to ask the contractor for some striping in the gore to improve the area.

For McKinnon, she can’t wait for the sign that says completed.

Construction should all be completed by mid- to late summer.

