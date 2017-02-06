Confusion over St. Pete Mayor's 'Sanctuary City' comments

Is St. Petersburg a sanctuary city? That question was at the center of a heated online debate over the weekend.

Basically, a sanctuary city is a city that offers safety to undocumented immigrants who otherwise would be deported by federal immigration law enforcement. Sanctuary cities were put in the spotlight when President Trump signed an executive order that would withhold federal grant money to cities that don't detain people who are here illegally after being arrested for unrelated crimes.

Now let's look at why the St. Pete mayor is taking heat. Some were concerned he was opening up the city to illegal immigrants and putting federal funding at risk.

Here's part of blog after the Mayor heavily criticizes President Trumps immigration policies: "We will not expend resources to help enforce such laws, nor will our police officers stop, question or arrest an individual solely on the basis that they may have unlawfully entered the United States."

Council member Karl Nurse said lots of people are asking about it. "I got some blow back you know from folks who were upset at what the mayor was trying to do and then there were folks who were confused because if you weren't a lawyer and you read what the mayor posted, it sounded like we were going to provide sanctuary status."

Mayor Kriseman's spokesperson, Ben Kirby, says he stands behind the post and felt he was making it clear that St. Petersburg stands in solidarity with sanctuary cities. "So again, what the mayor said is while we can't technically be a sanctuary city, we are in spirit. Our vision is one of inclusiveness and accepting of everybody and that's why he said what he said."

Some people on social media think the mayor is clarifying his position so he doesn't risk federal funding.

Thomas said, "I thought it was written in a weasly way." And Gary said, "Harboring any illegals is unlawful and subject to penalties and not limited to only funding. It is a Federal offense that has a prison sentence and personal fine too. "

The mayor wrote that if federal funds are taken away, it will be challenged in court. "Win or Lose we will have upheld our values."

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office sent us this statement:

"The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office has and will continue to support U.S. Immigration and Custom's Enforcement in its effort to appropriately deal with people in this country illegally who commit crimes. Pinellas County is not and will not be a "sanctuary county" for people who commit crimes. Regardless of statements made for political purposes, we will enforce the law countywide and assist our federal law enforcement partners to the fullest extent permitted by law."

