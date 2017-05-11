Drunk man arrested for threatening Muslim family at beach

(Photo: San Antonio Express News)

Police have arrested a Connecticut man who was recorded in a viral video screaming obscenities and threatening a Muslim family at the beach.

Alexander James Downing,35, of Waterford, CT was vacationing at The Pearl in South Padre Island Resort when police say he began yelling expletives at the family.

According to the South Padre Island Police Department, Downing "was intoxicated in a public place and was a danger to himself and others."

The nearly 6-minute long video law shows Downing pounding his chest and yelling phrases like "Donald Trump will stop you!," and "My Christianity will rise above your Sharia law."

The family told the San Antonio Express News that they in town for a family reunion.

The video was only a fraction of the rant, according to 19-year-old Noria Alward, who recorded it.

“First and foremost, we are Americans who happened to be Muslims. Never have I ever experienced such a thing,” Alward told the newspaper. “We did not do anything to provoke him.”

Ahmed, another family member shared the footage to have Downings arrested with indecent exposure, since the gestures and threats were made in the presence of children between the ages of 2 and 4.

Downing, who previously lived in Polk County and Plant City, has an arrest record dating back from 2003, with charges ranging from battery on a person 65 or older, to larceny and possession of marijuana.

