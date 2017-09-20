WTSP
Close

Construction worker injured in work-related fall

10News Staff , WTSP 6:18 AM. EDT September 21, 2017

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- A construction worker was taken to the hospital after he fell off the back of a construction vehicle in Clearwater early Thursday morning.

Leonard Singh, 63, was riding on the back of a road construction vehicle when he fell and hit his head on the pavement, sustaining potentially life-threatening injuries on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard near Old Coachman Road, said Rob Shaw with Clearwater police.

Shaw said Singh was taken to Morton Plant Hospital and then was flown to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg. 

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories