Daytona 500 contest

DAYTONA TICKETS SWEEPSTAKES

Daytona Tix Sweepstakes

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the “Daytona Tix Sweepstakes” (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal U.S. residents of the State of Florida who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of WTSP (“Sponsor”), TEGNA Inc., Daytona International Speedway, St. John and Partners and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. How To Enter. The Sweepstakes will begin at 11:00 p.m. (E.T.) on Monday, January 30, 2017 and end at 12:00 P.M. (ET) Friday, February 3, 2017 (the “Sweepstakes Entry Period). Enter by watching Sponsor’s weekday evening newscast from 11:00 p.m. (E.T.) to 11:35 p.m. (E.T.) [the “show times”] Monday, January 30, 2017 through Thursday, February 2, 2017 (the “Sweepstakes Period”) when one specific “Secret Word” will be announced during “the show times”.

Then visit Sponsor’s Facebook page at website (http://www.facebook.com/10NEWSWTSP), go to the Secret Word section, complete all of the required information (name, address, telephone number and email address), enter the Secret Word presented that day, complete the entry form and any other required fields and then submit your entry by clicking on the “SEND” button. There will be a different Secret Word featured in each weekday newscast identified above. Only one entry per each Secret Word may be submitted daily during the Sweepstakes Entry Period. Your computer must accept cookies, or any successor or similar technology, which may be used for the purpose of entry tracking. Ad blocking software on your computer needs to be disabled so that it doesn’t interfere with processing your entry. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address or Facebook ID. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected or illegible entries. By entering, you agree to the terms of these Official Rules and to receive e-mails from Sponsor or those directed by Sponsor. You can opt-out of the receipt of such e-mails by following the directions in any email received from Sponsor.



4. Winner Selection. On or about Friday, February 3, 2017 One (1) Prize Winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received.

5. Prizes and Odds. One (1) Prize Winner will each receive Two (2) tickets to the 2017 Daytona 500 auto race, admission for Two (2) to the VIP Gatorade Victory Lane, and Two (2) passes to the UNOH Fanzone valid on Sunday, February 26, 2017 at Daytona International Speedway. Parking is not included (ARV: $298)

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance. Winner will be notified on or about February 3, 2017 at the email address provided on winner’s entry form. Winner must respond to such notification within 48 hours. Failure to respond with such time period or return of email prize notification as undeliverable or failure of winner to respond to notification may result in disqualification and an alternate winner may be selected from among all remaining eligible entries. To claim prize, winner must personally visit Sponsor’s offices at 11450 Gandy Blvd. St. Petersburg, FL 33702 by 5:00 p.m. (E.T.) Friday, February 17, 2017 (office visits must be between the hours of 9:00 a.m. (E.T.) and 5:00 p.m. (E.T.) weekdays. Valid photo identification will be required by Sponsor in each case. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are nonassignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law) which must be returned as instructed by Sponsor. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.



7. Participation. By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. WTSP (Sponsor), TEGNA Inc., Daytona International Speedway and St. John and Partners will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, postage-due, misdirected or illegible entries, or for failure to receive entries or votes or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries or votes submitted by the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. By participating in this Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees to fully release, forever discharge and hold harmless WTSP (Sponsor), TEGNA Inc., Daytona International Speedway, St. John and Partners and Facebook from and against all claims, costs, liabilities, losses, injuries, and damages arising out of the Sweepstakes, including, but not limited to, any claims for personal injury, death or damage to or loss of property or any other harm arising out of entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes, the receipt, use, or misuse of any prize, or any travel or activity that is related to the Sweepstakes or any prize. This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook.

8. Construction. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

9. Sponsor. The “Daytona Tix Sweepstakes” is sponsored by WTSP. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials relating to the Sweepstakes. For a list of winners (available after March 1, 2017) or a copy of these Official Rules send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), “Daytona Tix Sweepstakes”, P. O. Box 10,000 St. Petersburg, FL 33733. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact Erin Pisarkiewicz at 727-577-1010.

(© 2017 WTSP)