Great Day Tampa Bay Monster Jam contest

GREAT DAY MONSTER JAM OFFICIAL RULES

1. Means of Entry: Watch & Win Great Day Tampa Bay!

2. No Purchase Necessary

3. Weekdays, 1/3-1/6

4. Prizes and Prize values (ARV)

Five (5) Prize Winners will each receive Four (4) tickets to the 7:00 p.m. (E.T.), Saturday, January 14, 2017 “Monster Jam” event at Raymond James Stadium, 4201 North Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa, FL 33607. ARV ($260).

5. Means of selection: 10th Caller

6. Eligibility restrictions: FL resident age 18+

7. Where to access full rules: wtsp.com

RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the Great Day Monster Jam (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal U.S. residents (excluding Puerto Rico) who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of WTSP (“Sponsor”), TEGNA Inc., Monster Jam and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. How To Enter. The Sweepstakes will begin at 9:00 a.m. (E.T.) on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 and end at 9:30 a.m. (E.T.) on Friday, January6, 2017 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). On random weekdays (Monday-Friday) during WTSP’s “Great Day Tampa Bay” program airing from 9:00 a.m. (E.T.) to 9:30 a.m. (E.T.) (the Show Times) during the Sweepstakes Period, Sponsor will announce a specific telephone number for viewers to call to be entered in the Sweepstakes.

Maximum one (1) entry per person, per day. Sponsors will not be responsible for late, or misdirected entries or for failure to receive entries or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software whether originating with sender or Sponsor.

4. Winner Selection. Each 10th caller received in response to Sponsor’s five (5) solicitations for a Prize Winner during “The Great Day Tampa Bay” Program on randomly selected days (Tuesday-Friday) during the Sweepstakes Period will become one of the Five (5) Prize Winners, subject to verification of eligibility. Multiple Second Prize Winners may be selected on any day. Please note: WTSP Sweepstakes are limited to One (1) winner per household, every thirty (30) days.

5. Prizes and Odds. Five (5) Prize Winners will each receive Four (4) tickets to the 7:00 p.m. (E.T.), Saturday, January 14, 2017 “Monster Jam” event at Raymond James Stadium, 4201 North Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa, FL 33607. ARV ($260).

Odds of winning depend on the number of calls received.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance. Winners will be notified by telephone at the time and on the day they are selected. To claim prize, each winner must personally visit Sponsor’s offices at 11450 Gandy Blvd., St. Petersburg, FL 33702 by 5:00 p.m. (E.T.) on Friday, January 13, 2017. Office visits must be between the hours of 9 a.m. (E.T.) and 5 p.m. (E.T.) weekdays and Winner must present a valid photo identification. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are nonassignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winners will be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law) which must be returned as directed by Sponsor. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Participation. By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Sponsors will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, postage-due, misdirected or illegible entries (either photos or ballots), poor quality photos, or for failure to receive entries or votes or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries or votes by persons determined to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes

8. Construction. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

10. Sponsor. The Great Day Monster Jam is sponsored by WTSP. The decisions of Sponsor and the Sweepstakes judges regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials relating to the Sweepstakes. For a list of winners (available after January 20, 2017) or a copy of these Official Rules, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), Great Day Monster Jam. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact Erin Pisarkiewicz at 727-577-1010.