Close Register to win tickets to Legoland Florida! WTSP 9:28 PM. EDT October 22, 2017 CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST Looking for a good fright this Halloween? We've got you covered!We're giving away five sets of tickets to Legoland Florida for Brick or Treat!Registering is easy. Click or tap here for your chance to win! © 2017 WTSP-TV CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Three dead in murder-suicide T-Tapp Tuesday Small chance of tropical development in the tropics Tampa hotels tacking on questionable fees at checkout iOS 11 frustration and fixes Marine saved woman he just met What type of gun did the Las Vegas mass shooter use? Las Vegas gunman's brother speaks Soccer team salutes Las Vegas survivor from Md. Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage More Stories Justin Timberlake to headline Super Bowl 2018 halftime show Oct 22, 2017, 8:20 p.m. Recovery workers' scary encounter with PR police: "I… Oct 22, 2017, 6:35 p.m. Mysterious murders: Vigil honors victims' lives as… Oct 22, 2017, 10:53 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs