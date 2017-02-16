Text to win Lightning tickets to March game

Lightning Hockey Contest RULES

10News WTSP and the Tampa Bay Lighting want to put you in the stands for the game. Watch 10News at 11 p.m. for the secret word, then text it to 61873 to be entered to win two (2) lower level tickets to the Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers hockey game on Monday, March 6, 2017. PLUS, “a post-game meet and greet.". ($250 value)

Lightning Hockey Contest RULES

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. THE CONTEST IS VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW.

1. How to Enter the Contest:

(a) The text promotion will begin on Monday, February 27th, 2017, and will conclude on Sunday, March 5th, 2017.



(b) To participate in the contest, watch 10 News between 2/27 and 3/5, and listen for the secret code word and number to text. WTSP will say the secret code word on-air and prompt viewers to send a text message to enter to win. When the message is said, participants must text the secret text code to 61873 to enter to win.

(c) One entry per person.

(d) Entrants participating via text message will be charged for the text messages sent and received from their handset according to the terms in their wireless rate plan. (Contact your carrier for pricing plans and details). All entrants entering by text must have a text messaging capable handset and service in order to enter the contest. Text messaging service is not available in all areas. Message and data rates may apply. Viewer will receive a confirmatory bounce back message.

Sponsor is not responsible for technical or computer failures, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable Internet connections, or failed, incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or network transmissions, inability to access any website or on-line service, or any other error or malfunction, or late, lost, illegible or misdirected entries. Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. If the judges determine, in their sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual electronic tampering with the Contest or if technical difficulties compromise the integrity of the Contest, the judges reserve the right to void the entries at issue and/or terminate the Contest and conduct a random drawing to award the prize among all eligible entries received as of the termination date. If the Contest is terminated due to tampering or technical difficulties prior to its expiration date, notice will be posted at www.wtsp.com. If, for any reason, the Contest is not capable of running as planned, including tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsor which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Contest, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Contest. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entrant that tampers with the operation of the Contest or website or violates the Official Rules of the Contest.

(e) Broadcasts are subject to preemptions and scheduling changes. If such changes occur they will be posted on www.wtsp.com.

(f) Entry deemed made by holder of the Mobile Telephone Number (MTN) or e-mail account.

(g) Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries.

2. Eligibility Restrictions:

(a) The contest is open to Florida residents who are 18 years of age or older. Employees of TEGNA, WTSP, Tampa Bay Lightning, other television and radio stations in the Tampa Bay market, and their affiliates, subsidiaries and advertising agencies and their immediate family members and persons living in the same household are ineligible to participate or win.

(b) Viewers are eligible to win a Tampa Bay Lightning contest only once every sixty days. Only one winner per household is permitted in any contest. Viewers are eligible to win a prize valued at $600.00 or more only once every six months.

(c) All entries become the sole property of Tampa Bay Lightning and will not be returned. By entering, entrants agree to abide by these rules, and warrant and represent that their entry is their original work.

(d) Contestants are required to provide truthful information and the Tampa Bay Lightning will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Tampa Bay Lightning will disqualify any entry from individuals who do not meet the eligibility requirements, and the Tampa Bay Lightning will also delete any entry received from persons under the age of 13.

3. Prizes:

(a) One (1) winner will win two (2) promenade level tickets to the Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers hockey game on Monday, March 6th, 2017, and a post-game meet & greet. ($250.00 value)

(b) Prize can be won February 27th, 2017 through March 5th, 2017.

(c) All prizes or prize certificates may be picked up at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa, FL 33602. Any prize or prize certificate not claimed by the time the game begins will be forfeited by the winner. In the event that a prize or prize certificate is mailed to the winner, it will be with the prior written consent of the winner and therefore, winner assumes the risk of its arrival. Tampa Bay Lightning is not responsible for the safe arrival of a prize or prize certificate.

(d) Contest prizes are not transferable. Prizes may not be substituted for or redeemed for cash. The Tampa Bay Lightning reserves the right to substitute prize of comparable value.

4. Selection of Winner:

(a) Decisions of contest sponsors with respect to the contest are final.

(b) One winner will be randomly selected on Monday, March 6th, 2017, from all contestants that enter the correct code word online or text the correct code word that is revealed in the call to action.

(c) Winner will be notified by phone.

5. Conditions:

(a) Payment of all federal, state and local taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner and winners may receive an IRS Form 1099 or equivalent from Station.

(b) By participating in the contest, the winner agrees to have their name, voice, or likeness used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this contest, and to sign a publicity release, affidavit of eligibility and release of liability prior to acceptance of the prize. By accepting the prize, winner grants the Tampa Bay Lightning the right to use the winner's name, voice, picture and/or likeness for purposes of advertising and publicity in any and all media now known or hereafter invented, without further permission or additional compensation (except where prohibited by law). All expenses on receipt and use of prize are the sole responsibility of winner. Winner and companion, by acceptance of their prizes, agree to release Station, WTSP, the Tampa Bay Lightning, their respective parents and subsidiaries, and their respective advertising, promotion and production agencies from any and all liability, claims or actions of any kind whatsoever for injuries, damages or losses to persons and property which may be sustained in connection with the receipt, ownership or use of the prize or while preparing for, participating in, and/or traveling to any prize-related activity.

6. Contest sponsors reserve the right to make changes in the rules of the contest which will become effective upon announcement.

7. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the contest or in the announcement of the prize.

8. Failure to comply with the contest rules may result in a contestant's disqualification.

9. To obtain a copy of the official rules and/or winner's list, please write by December 21st, 2017.

“Lightning Text-to-Win Promotion”

C/O Tampa Bay Lightning

401 Channelside Drive, Tampa, FL 33602

(© 2017 WTSP)