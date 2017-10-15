Text to win Tampa Bay Lightning tickets and a signed jersey!

Want to go to a Tampa Bay Lightning game...and do it in your brand new Lightning Jersey?

Just watch 10News between Sunday, October 15 and Sunday, October 22 and listen for the secret code word to text. Once you hear it, just text that secret word to 61873, and you'll be entered to win!

One luck fan will win two tickets to the Lightning game against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday, October 26, as well as one autographed jersey!

Only one entry per person.

Here's the rest of the legal stuff you've got to know. (aka, the rules!)

GO BOLTS!!

Text to win ticket to the Lightning game against Detroit! https://t.co/JDyKf6yUlw pic.twitter.com/g3K10IFXtF — 10News WTSP (@10NewsWTSP) October 15, 2017

© 2017 WTSP-TV