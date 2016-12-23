Contract dispute leaves mother's cremation in limbo

Amy Poteet says her mother and father prepaid to be cremated and carried cards that testified to that. WTSP photo

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Dealing with the death of a loved one is tough. But one Bay area daughter says on top of that she is now in the battle over the cremation of her mother.

“I went down on Tuesday and was told this didn’t mean anything,” says Amy Poteet, whose mom died on Dec. 16.

Poteet says in 1982, her dad and mom prepaid to be cremated with the National Cremation Society. They were even given a card to keep in their wallets to let anyone know that they had registered. Her father passed away in 1999.



“He had the same kind of card. I just contacted the office in Oviedo because he was living over there and it was not a problem. They didn't have to pay a thing. It was taken care of,” says Poteet. “My mom had the same card.”

But now it's been days since her mother passed away and her body has yet to be cremated. She says the National Cremation Society in Clearwater says it couldn’t find the paperwork and to get her cremated would be more than $1,000. That’s money she doesn’t have.

10News WTSP reached out to the National Cremation Society for answers and it replied with this email:



'It is our policy to work to resolve concerns directly with families. Out of respect for the privacy for this family, it would be inappropriate to share any details on this situation with the media.'

10News contacted the state, who investigates these sort of claims, and it contacted Poteet and the National Cremation Society.



“I want closure. I want peace,” says Poteet.



A few hours after the 10News call Poteet learned she would get the closure she’s looking for. Her mother will be cremated

“I am so grateful for you guys. Without your help, I don't know where we would be,” says Poteet.



Poteet says the state and the National Cremation Society are going to look and try to find those records and if it does show that her mom did not pay. Poteet will have no problem paying but the state tells her they've seen this happen before: a loved one is cremated first and those documents are put away even though the surviving spouse is in those same records.

If you are dealing with the same situation or are thinking about funeral arrangements yourself, visit this website for the state's division of Funeral, Cemetery and Consumer services. You can go here to file a complaint if you've maybe gone through the same situation. You can also check to see if a funeral home is licensed and if they've had any disciplinary actions taken against them.