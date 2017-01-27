Convicted Army impersonator continues scamming women (Photo: WTSP)

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — We first told you about convicted “Army impersonator” Kyle Barwan last week.

Deputies say he pretended to be in the military and preyed on woman. Now another local woman is coming forward claiming she too got scammed out of hundreds of dollars.

25-year-old Shelby Thames says she first met Kyle Barwan online and became friends before he convinced her he was in the military, claiming to be a Green Beret.

“He made it seemed like he was a big shot in the military and had all these connections,” said Thames

She tells 10News Barwan eventually talked her into loaning him $600 claiming his money was tied up with the government. He also offered to repair her Playstation.

“He said he would fix it,” said Thames holding the empty box. “The next day he said he ‘sold it for 100 dollars, but already spent the hundred dollars.’”

It was Thames’ mother who got suspicious searching Barwan’s name online.

“She was like… I found this,” pointing to a mug shot from a previous arrest.

Barwan’s charges including a June, 2011 arrest in which he was sentenced to one year in prison for impersonating an officer.

Less than 2 years later, he was again found guilty of impersonating an officer and cheating a victim out of more than $1,600.

The blog “THIS AIN'T HELL” tracked Barwan's moves for more than 7 years, including documenting his latest arrest last week for representing himself as a Major in the United States Army Special Forces, saying he just returned from a 5-year deployment in Afghanistan and England.

“It hurt,” says Thames. I felt betrayed. My step-mom is in the Coast Guard, my dad is in the military.”

A search of military records shows Barwan did serve in the National Guard of Kentucky nearly 10 years ago from March 2007 to January 2008. He was never an officer, never deployed and never injured in combat as he’s allegedly claimed.

He remains locked up in the Hillsborough County Jail awaiting extradition back to Polk County.

Thames is worried she might not be the last victim.

“I have no doubt he’ll do it again… NONE.”

