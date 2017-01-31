Could technology help crackdown on gun violence?

The Hillsborough sheriff uses Shot Spotter to locate gunfire. WTSP photo

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Safe from gunfire. When a gun goes off, it alerts law enforcement within seconds where the shots were fired.

“If we’re only responding to 20 percent of gunfire calls and we have capacity to respond to them, I think it's excellent investment,” says Karl Nurse, St. Petersburg city commissioner.

Nurse says this new technology may be the solution to solving some of the gun violence happening in the city.

“As we try to turn around some of our neighborhoods, crime and gunfire is one issue we have to confront. If we don’t minimize gunfire from young people, none of this will work,” says Nurse.

That’s why he says bringing the Shot Spotter to St. Pete is key.

“I went with deputy chief to see it in Hillsborough County. The sheriff’s office is very keen on this,” says Nurse.

So 10News WTSP decided to go to Hillsborough County, too, the only law enforcement agency in the Bay area with this technology.

“It’s gone really well for us. It gets us to gunfire happening right away. It’s not cheap technology but very few things are that are worth your while. But I always think if you can save one life with it, then what’s one life worth? I think in the past year one person shot early in the morning. When we got there they were bleeding and choking, and I think technology got us there quicker and saved his life,” says Capt. David Fleet, with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Shot Spotter isn’t cheap. It’s around $200,000 a year and covers only around 4 miles.

“Who’s going to pay for it? How are we going to pay for it and where would we put it? Because the first neighborhood we put it in, everyone will want it,” says St. Pete Chief Anthony Holloway.

That’s why the chief isn’t keen yet on bringing it into the city. He says he hasn’t seen enough data that says it's effective and in the dozens of cities that are using it, he says few arrests are ever made.

“Give me $200,000, give me more officers,” says Holloway.

“Police budget is $100 million so we're talking a quarter of 1% of the police budget, so look at it in that terms,” says Nurse.

Nurse says he hopes to bring this up to council members within the next couple of weeks.

10News reached out to other law enforcement agencies in the area if they would be interested in the technology. Most say they are not looking into it, but the Tampa Police Department says it is very interested and just trying to figure out funding.

