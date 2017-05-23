Could your home be threatened by wildfire?

A massive brushfire burning in eastern Polk County threatened homes in April 2017. (Photo: WTSP)

The dry season comes with the threat of wildfires, and we've seen it right here in our area.

Wildfires have burned thousands of acres, but what happens when these fires threaten your home? Some would be surprised to find out their homes or neighborhood could be at risk.

When you think of master planned communities like Lakewood Ranch in Manatee County or Fishhawk in Hillsborough, you picture beautiful homes near conservation areas. Thick trees and brush sit less than 100 feet from homes. One lightning strike or tossed cigarette, and this could ignite, threatening thousands of homes.

One neighborhood like that in Eastern Polk County has experienced two wildfires this year, but the homes were spared.

"I just never thought it would, I never thought it would literally come down my street,” said resident Jeanne Ferrara.

When a wildfire spread quickly, she and her Indian Lake Estates neighbors had just minutes to evacuate on April 21.

"It was like Oh my God. Everybody said the same thing, 'thank the good Lord that none or our houses burned,’” Ferrara said. "It's because of the work the community has done in the last seven years with a program called Firewise."

Todd Chlanda is a Wildfire Mitigation Specialist with the Florida Forest Service. He says the Firewise program teaches people how to potentially save their homes from going up in flames.

"Keep it lean and green. Look around at the vegetation around the home,” Chlanda said. “Cut branches 6-10 feet up around your house and make sure there are no branches overhanging your home."

He says once you see smoke on the horizon, it's too late.

We haven't had enough rain yet to stop the threat of wildfire, so if you live near trees and brush, have an evacuation kit ready to go. You may have just minutes to get your family and your pets out safely.

