County officals issue 'no swim' advisory for Venice Fishing Pier, Service Club Park

Scenic View Of Sea Shore During Sunset (Photo: Walt Dean / EyeEm)

Sarasota County health officials have issued a "no swim" advisory for the Venice Fishing Pier and Service Club Park.

The advisory follows tests showing excessive amounts of enterococcus bacteria.

Until the Environmental Protection Agency recreational water standard is met, signs will be in place warning visitors that swimming,wadding and any recreational water activity is not recommended.

Follow-up testing will be available on Friday

© 2017 WTSP-TV