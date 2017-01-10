Couple arrested for allegedly defrauding Sarasota church

Sarasota couple Nolan and Amanda Towner are accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Faith Baptist Church in Sarasota. (Photo: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office)

SARASOTA -- A former bookkeeper for a Sarasota church and her husband were arrested Tuesday for allegedly taking tens of thousands of dollars through fraudulent credit card purchases and pilfering from the church's budget to cover it up.

Amanda and Nolan Towner have posted $7,500 bond and were released from Sarasota County jail today but will face felony charges in the theft that Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said took place over two years.

The Towners were employed by the Faith Baptist Church at 8751 Fruitville Road, with Amanda as bookkeeper and Nolan as a volunteer with audio and technical support.

SCSO said in its report that Nolan allegedly used the pastor's Chase credit card starting in September of 2014 to buy items from Amazon and to withdraw money to place in his personal account.

Church trustees were made aware of the theft when they reviewed credit card statements and saw "a significant amount" of unauthorized charges, according to the probable cause affidavit. The total theft amounted to $39,471.99.

When interviewed by detectives, Nolan admitted that he used the credit card sparingly at first but "grew out of control" and he was "unable to help himself."

His wife was aware of the charges but did not reveal them for fear he would get in trouble. Amanda, as church bookkeeper, allegedly covered up Nolan's activity by using church funds to cover the credit card payments.

The Towners were charged with scheme to defraud.

