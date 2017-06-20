CPR app could help save lives

Polk Fire Rescue paramedics, along with a Polk County Sheriff's deputy, celebrate Logan's first birthday.

A group of Polk County paramedics and a sheriff’s deputy were all happy to celebrate Michelle Amos’ son Logan’s first birthday. They played a part in making sure he made it to that milestone. He slipped out a back door and nearly drowned in his great grandparents’ pool.

Logan's aunt's training as a medical assistant kicked in. He was turning blue, but she called 911 and did CPR until paramedics got there.

“Went into my CPR emergency get this kid back to life mode,” Silvia Rodriguez, his aunt, said.

They took him by helicopter to Tampa General. Amazingly, he made a full recovery that same day.

“There were doctor's all over,” Amos said. “People I've never seen before seen before saying, 'Is this Logan? Is this the miracle baby?’ They were calling him miracle baby, everyone.”

Amos credits her sister.

“She's been there for him when I gave life to him, and she was there to bring him back to life, and I owe her everything,” she said.

Amos doesn't want to think about what would've happened if no one were around to perform CPR in those crucial minutes before first responders got there. There's actually an app, called PulsePoint, that alerts people trained in CPR when someone’s having a cardiac emergency nearby.

Dozens of agencies across Florida are using it, but none in the Bay area. Polk County Commissioner Bill Braswell plans to bring it here, and said it’s a no brainer.

“I think when I brought it up to our fire chief, it was a no brainer for him too,” Braswell explained. “We both looked at it and it was like, 'Wow, this is an easy solution to a problem.'”

Braswell is hoping Polk County will be using PulsePoint by the fall. 10News also reached out to several other agencies in our area.

Of the ones that got back to us, Sarasota County is the only one that said they're working with the app maker to bring it there. Pasco County tells us they have a similar program called "Neighbor Saving Neighbor."



