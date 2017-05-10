Close Crane rescue in downtown Tampa WTSP Breaking Live Video WTSP 10:17 AM. EDT May 10, 2017 CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST TAMPA, Fla. -- First responders are working to rescue a man who had a medical emergency Wednesday morning atop a crane in downtown Tampa.The crane is at 1115 East Twiggs St.Stay with WTSP.com for updates. © 2017 WTSP-TV CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Southwest Airlines brawl Man tries to help as other stands by Shooting with a deputy in Tarpon Springs Police chief blasts 'misinformation' over shooting 37 years since Skyway disaster Viral video shows teen throwing woman into pool Verify: Is the Blue Whale challenge responsible for hundreds of suicides? Two bodies found in van that plowed into water in Venice Witness describes scene where van drove into water Minivan drives off South Jetty in Venice More Stories Sheriff looking for man who chased girl in New Port Richey May 10, 2017, 9:18 a.m. Who might succeed James Comey? Former FBI director… May 10, 2017, 3:20 a.m. Protest surrounds Betsy DeVos commencement speech in Florida May 10, 2017, 6:00 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs